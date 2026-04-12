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Mr Alex McKenzie (left) and Ms Krystle Arakasamy attended an integration programme for new permanent residents (PR) called the PR Journey.

SINGAPORE - American Alex McKenzie has chosen to make Singapore home after seven years of working here and marrying a Singaporean.

The 42-year-old data scientist was attracted to Singapore’s safety, efficiency, the ease and comforts of living here and multiculturalism. He was formerly working in San Francisco and had asked his company for a role in Singapore as he wanted to explore living here.

However, he only recently grasped all the effort behind the Republic’s social harmony after attending an integration programme for new permanent residents (PR) called the PR Journey.

Mr McKenzie said: “My biggest takeaway was seeing the deliberate effort that goes into maintaining social harmony. It’s easy to take it for granted when you are just going about your daily life, but the PR Journey helps you to remember that it requires active participation from everyone.”

The PR Journey, piloted in November 2025 for selected new PRs, helps newcomers learn about and appreciate Singapore’s shared values, history and culture, said a Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) spokesperson.

The ministry plans to offer the programme to all new PRs by mid-2026.

There are two parts to the programme, and the first is an e-learning module that introduces new PRs to Singapore’s culture, way of life and social norms.

The second is an experiential segment, where participants visit a museum, such as the National Museum of Singapore, Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre and Indian Heritage Centre, to learn more about Singapore’s social history and ethnic culture.

Each visit takes about one to two hours, after which participants share their photos and brief reflections of their experience.

Or they can join a community event, such as activities, interest group sessions or outings organised by the Residents’ Network and community clubs.

The PR Journey comes as Singapore prepares for more immigrants, with the Government emphasising the need to integrate newcomers.

In February, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said the number of new PRs and citizens is expected to rise as the birth rate plunges to a historic low and the population ages rapidly.

About 40,000 PRs will be admitted annually in the next five years, up from an average of 33,000 a year between 2020 and 2024. In 2025, around 35,000 people became PRs.

The MCCY spokesperson said the PR Journey – which it runs in collaboration with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority – was developed in response to PRs seeking more avenues to understand, engage with and contribute to the local community.

As at early March, about 1,600 PRs have taken part in the PR Journey, which is not compulsory. And attendance will not affect the outcome of their PR application.

This is unlike the Singapore Citizenship Journey, where all applicants aged between 16 and 60 must complete the induction programme before obtaining Singapore citizenship.

The programme, which started in 2011, has three components, including an online e-learning module and a quiz which covers topics such as Singapore’s history, key institutions and systems, responsibilities of citizenship and shared values and social norms.

There is also a session during which community leaders share with new citizens their experiences of living in a multicultural and multi-religious society and encourage the newcomers to be involved in the community.

Mr McKenzie, who recently received the in-principle approval for PR, said he learnt more about social and cultural norms of the different races during the online module. In March, he also attended a buka puasa (break fast) session held at the community centre near his house.

Married to a Chinese Singaporean professional in film and animation, he said the Malay aunties made him feel welcomed at his first break fast experience.

He said: “It was a good experience to interact, and connect more deeply with the community.”

Another participant, 39-year-old consultant Krystle Arakasamy, found the PR Journey informative.

The Malaysian moved to Singapore from Kuala Lumpur after a job offer in 2023 and loved Singapore so much that she applied for permanent residency. She became a PR in March.

Ms Arakasamy, who is single, was drawn to Singapore’s safety and career opportunities, and appreciates its inclusive culture.

For example, she noted that notices and announcements on the public transport system are in four languages, English, Mandarin, Malay and Tamil.

Ms Krystle Arakasamy, who is single, was drawn to Singapore’s safety and career opportunities, and appreciates its inclusive culture. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MS KRYSTLE ARAKASAMY

During the PR Journey, she visited the Once Upon a Tide exhibition at the National Museum of Singapore, which helped her appreciate the contributions of the early settlers who built Singapore, among other things.

She added: “From early migrants to today’s Singaporeans who excel globally in sports, diplomacy and innovation, each generation has contributed to the nation’s progress.

“Visiting this exhibition strengthened my respect for Singapore and inspired me to contribute meaningfully to its continued development.”