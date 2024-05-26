Free TCM clinic opens in Punggol

SINGAPORE – A new clinic providing free traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) services officially opened in Punggol on May 26.

Seu Teck Medical Institution (Punggol Branch) at Block 176A Edgefield Plains provides services such as consultation, dispensary services, acupuncture and therapeutic tuina massage.

The clinic, which has been running since March, has two doctors.

This is the third free TCM clinic operated by Seu Teck Medical Institution, a charity managed by Bukit Timah Seu Teck Sean Tong Institution. The other two are in Jurong East and Clementi.

All three clinics rely entirely on donations to sustain their operations.

Pasir-Ris Punggol MPs Teo Chee Hean and Yeo Wan Ling were at the new Punggol branch’s official opening.

Speaking at the event, Senior Minister Teo said TCM plays a very important role in helping and encouraging residents to stay healthy and stay fit.

“Many of the residents want to live a happy and healthy life, and they also believe in a good balance in the body and in the environment, and the TCM techniques help us to find that,” he said.

Ms Yeo told the media that while Punggol is often thought of as a young town, there are areas like Punggol Shore – her constituency – that have quite a number of seniors.

To provide amenities for these residents, discussions with Seu Teck Medical Institution began two years ago to see how they could engage the community. The new clinic close to the residents brings them convenience, she added.

“I think the Healthier SG message by the Government is resonating well in the community and so people are actually taking charge of their care.” said Ms Yeo, adding that many of the seniors welcome TCM as a form of treatment.