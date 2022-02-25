Free surgical masks for blue, orange Chas card holders

Those with blue or orange Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) cards or Public Assistance cards can collect free surgical masks from Monday, said Temasek Foundation in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Each card holder can collect one box of 50 Air+ medical-grade surgical masks, which have a high filtration efficiency of 99.9 per cent for bacteria and over 98 per cent for small particles.

The masks can be collected at selected supermarkets and malls, which include Sheng Siong, NTUC FairPrice, Prime Supermarket, City Square Mall and malls under Frasers Property and CapitaLand.

The collection will end on March 13. More information can be found at https://stayprepared.sg/masks

Those who need help with the collection can contact the Temasek Foundation team via its hotline on 1800-738-2000 from 9am to 6pm daily, or send an e-mail to the team at staymasked@temasekfoundation. org.sg

The free mask distribution is in its seventh run.

The previous mask distribution by Temasek Foundation ran from Jan 10 to Jan 22.

Over 2.2 million reusable masks were collected by residents from vending machines.

Temasek Foundation also received over 14,000 pre-orders for the reusable masks.