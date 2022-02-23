Free surgical masks for blue and orange Chas card holders from Feb 28

SINGAPORE - Those with blue or orange Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) cards or Public Assistance (PA) cards can collect free surgical masks from Feb 28, said the Temasek Foundation in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Feb 23).

The collection will end on March 13.

Each cardholder can collect one box of 50 Air+ medical grade surgical masks, which have a high filtration efficiency of 99.9 per cent for bacteria and over 98 per cent for small particles.

The mask collection can be done at select supermarkets and malls.

More information can be found on this website.