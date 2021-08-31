Two children among five hurt after car runs up pavement in River Valley

SINGAPORE - Five people, including two children, were injured after a car ran up a pavement at River Valley Close on Monday (Aug 30) afternoon.

Police said a four-year-old girl, the driver, and two other pedestrians aged 36 and 43, were taken to Singapore General Hospital. The driver, a 65-year-old woman, is assisting with police investigations.

The Straits Times understands that a fifth person, a child, was also taken to hospital by her parents.

The car had allegedly knocked her into grass verge by the pavement as it came to a halt, said a helper who witnessed the incident, who gave her name only as Madam Yayuk.

Eyewitnesses said the car was allegedly going at a fast rate towards the junction with Martin Road when it drove up on to the pavement, toppling several trees and two lampposts before coming to a stop at the pavement.

Madam Yayuk, 49, said it occurred metres away from where she was waiting to pick up her employer's child outside Rivergate Condominium.

The car hit the lamppost with such force that it dislodged from the ground and shot past her, she said.

Madam Yayuk told The Straits Times: "I was so scared, it's like my heart stopped."

Together with the little girl's helper, she hoisted the child from the ground and returned her to her parents at the condominium. Madam Yayuk said they took her to hospital.

She said the female driver appeared to have broken her arm but was able to walk as she boarded the ambulance.

Shin Min Daily News also reported the woman had injured her arm and that several children nearby had been scratched by the debris from the trees.

On Tuesday, part of the vehicle's bonnet and other debris were still scattered around the pavement, and all that remained of the trees were stumps. A dozen parents and maids waited to collect their children at the bus drop-off point.

Another helper, Madam Mary Mendoze, 40, who was overseeing some children at a playground metres away from the crash, said everyone screamed when the car came crashing past on the pavement.

She said dozens of parents were waiting to collect their children from the school bus farther down the road.

"The car was so dangerous and so fast. It was out of control," said Madam Mendoze.