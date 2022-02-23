Food from the Heart among charities getting help from President's Challenge 2022

SINGAPORE - When chef Vally Amay Satippan had diabetes and her left leg was amputated, she quit her job at Seletar army camp and sank into depression.

The 63-year-old keeps herself busy with cooking and visits to a temple, in the hope that these activities would help lift her spirits.

Madam Vally, who lives alone in a one-room flat in Lengkok Bahru, gets food rations from charity organisation Food from the Heart.

The divorcee, who is estranged from her 35-year-old son and 34-year-old daughter who are married and live on their own, is among beneficiaries from 81 agencies getting support from this year's President's Challenge fund-raising campaign.

The campaign is focusing on supporting lower-income families that have been disproportionately affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Halimah Yacob announced this on Wednesday morning (Feb 23) when she launched the President's Challenge 2022 at the newly opened Food from the Heart Community Shop @ Lengkok Bahru.

Madam Vally, along with other Food from the Heart beneficiaries who live in the vicinity, got to shop for free at the charity's third minimart at the launch event. The other two outlets, which also operate on the shop-for-free concept, are in Boon Lay and Mountbatten.

Madam Halimah said she heard about the challenges faced by lower-income families during the pandemic when she visited family service centres last year.

"Over the past two years, lower-income families have been the most susceptible to the negative impacts of the pandemic, such as job displacement and social isolation," she added.

The President noted that during the pandemic, lower-income families with young children have been the hardest-hit group, with 20 per cent of households in rental flats having someone who lost a job - twice as high as the overall average for all households.

"The family unit is the bedrock of society and the first line of support we turn to in times of hardship," she said. "To build a resilient society, we must support families so we can nurture individuals who can contribute meaningfully and lead fulfilling lives."

Madam Halimah said the President's Challenge 2022 will help lower-income families in three key ways: by empowering lower-income families, by caring for families that may need additional support in meeting immediate needs and by rallying the community to render help.

She cited an initiative by Lutheran Community Care Services, which aims to help lower-income families achieve upward social mobility. Through a three-year programme supported by the Empowering for Life Fund (ELF), the organisation works with families to accumulate savings and sustain employment and school attendance.

The ELF was set up under the President's Challenge in 2018 to support programmes that empower vulnerable individuals through skills upgrading, capacity building and employment.