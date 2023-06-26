‘Flower bomb’ draws admirers to Pasir Ris pavilion

Pasir Ris residents were “flower bombed” on Saturday when a sheltered pavilion at Pasir Ris Street 12 was turned into a floral display to spur members of the public to look again at unassuming common spaces through different eyes.

The community installation was created with flowers like delphiniums and hydrangeas, in shades of purple to match the colours of the surrounding blocks.

The project was the brainchild of florist Wedding Ang, 27, who runs a floral business, Copper Garden. She was given the name Wedding as she was born on the day of her parent’s wedding anniversary.

Ms Ang, who grew up in a housing estate in Bukit Batok and now lives in Jurong East, said she embarked on the project when she saw how people paid scarcely any attention to common spaces like void decks.

On Saturday, it took two hours for her to set up the floral decoration with the help of two assistants. The installation drew some 50 admiring visitors, including followers of her Instagram page, who were given hints of where the installation was.

Blogger Grace Tan, 37, took her husband Derek and 7-month-old daughter Melody to visit after seeing the hints on Copper Garden’s Instagram page.

‘They’re secretive about the location, so you won’t know unless you really stalk them. And because they’re so secretive, I became interested to find out,” she said.

She added: “I think it’s a beautiful idea and also inspires me to bring this idea of beautifying your common spaces. It could be a corridor, your lift lobby, your own home.”

Mr Mark Goh, 67, who has lived in Pasir Ris for more than three decades, commended the team for turning a “bare” space into something creative.

MP for Pasir-Punggol GRC Sharael Taha also came upon the Flower Bomb while meeting residents in the vicinity.

“I think this flower bomb initiative is really fantastic, with how they’ve turned an everyday area into something that’s special for people to take note of by making the place livelier,” he said

Ms Ang said: “I’m very thankful for the visitors who spent their weekend with us, even if it’s a few hours just to see what we’ve created. It makes waking up early to set up so worth it when you see the genuine reactions of people.”

“Our ultimate goal is to inject joy into these kinds of mundane spaces, and to have it received in this way is very rewarding,” she said, adding that she hoped also to bring neighbours closer together.