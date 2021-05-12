First inland ash-scattering garden to open here on Monday

Singapore's first inland ash-scattering garden, Garden of Peace, will be operational from next Monday.

Developed by the National Environment Agency (NEA), the 9,500 sq m garden will provide another option for the management of cremated human remains in land-scarce Singapore. Garden of Peace was developed in response to interest expressed by the public for such practices to be made available here.

Ms Khoo Siew Eng, a volunteer at Green Burial Movement, said: "If everyone chooses to store the ashes in a columbarium, more of them will have to be built. Meanwhile, the ash-scattering garden takes up only a single plot of land."

The ash-scattering garden at the Choa Chu Kang Cemetery Complex is a secular facility open to all religious faiths and adopts an open garden concept, with designated lanes for walkways and ash scattering.

NEA had conducted extensive consultations and engagements with religious groups and the funerary industry during the development of the garden. Similar dedicated facilities are also found in New Zealand, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Mr Chew Ming Fai, NEA deputy chief executive officer and director-general of public health, said: "There was an emphasis that the facility should adopt a serene garden feel, where family and friends would be accorded privacy during the act of ash scattering."

Boundary shrubs and vegetation have been planted to clearly demarcate the garden boundary and provide sufficient privacy for visitors, a feature suggested by religious leaders during the consultation.

There are four ash-scattering lanes in the garden, designed intentionally to accord families with privacy. The lanes are designed to allow ashes to naturally percolate into the soil underneath.

Bishop Terry Kee, vice-president of the National Council of Churches of Singapore, who was involved in the consultation process, said: "We are very happy that all feedback was graciously received. We appreciate the efforts taken to provide this additional option."

Venerable You Guang, chairman of the general affairs committee at Singapore Buddhist Federation, said: "Inland ash scattering is a pragmatic alternative supporting bereaved families who wish to have a green and logistically friendly manner towards closure after completing their loved one's journey."

Mr Calvin Tang, president of the Association of Funeral Directors Singapore, said: "People may prefer to scatter ashes inland as, in a sense, they will know the exact resting place of their loved ones and can drop by to pay respects. That's not the case when you scatter the ashes in the sea."

Religious ceremonies or rites will not be permitted in the garden, but visitors may use the prayer facility near the north gate of the garden to conduct simple rites.



Those who wish to scatter ashes at the garden will have to pay a $320 fee which covers the cost of pulverisation of cremated human remains into fine ashes, a canister to store the ashes and a two-hour session at the garden. Under current Covid-19 restrictions, no more than five people are allowed per session, excluding funeral directors.

A second inland ash-scattering facility, Garden of Serenity, at the Mandai Crematorium Complex is expected to be operational next year. Those who wish to apply for inland ash scattering may do so via www.eportal.nea.gov.sg