First day of free mask collection runs smoothly; residents pleased with different sizes, design

SINGAPORE - The first day of free reusable mask collection proceeded smoothly on Monday (Jan 10) morning at various locations with vending machines that dispense them.

The free mask drive is Temasek Foundation's sixth in its efforts to better protect Singapore residents against Covid-19.

In the latest initiative, every resident can collect an anti-microbial mask with an N95 filtration middle layer by keying in their identity card numbers or scanning their identity cards at #StayMasked vending machines islandwide.

The masks, which are more breathable than standard N95 masks and are reusable for up to 30 washes, come in two sizes - L and M - at designated collection points such as community centres and clubs and residents' committee centres.

At Hougang Community Club (CC), one of the mask collection locations and also a paediatric vaccination centre, the queues moved quickly.

Most of the people The Straits Times spoke to went there not only to collect their masks, but also to get their booster jabs or have their children vaccinated.

Residents also found the process quick and convenient, spending less than five minutes in queues and with the collection process itself taking less than a minute.

Some of them who went for their jabs did not know that the mask drive started on Monday, but were pleasantly surprised to be able to collect one.

Bus driver Khor Kar Hoe, 27, said: "I actually came to Hougang CC to get a booster jab but saw the queue at the vending machine and realised I could collect a mask."

Mr Khor, who had collected a reusable mask from one of Temasek foundation's previous mask drives, said that he was looking forward to trying on the larger size as he thought it would be more comfortable.

Another resident, software engineer Ashok Enugala, 37, was pleased that the mask came in a larger size this time because he found the one-size masks issued previously too small for him.