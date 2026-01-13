Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The annual spectacle will be held at Gardens by the Bay from Feb 15 to 24 to welcome the Chinese New Year, which falls on Feb 17.

SINGAPORE – Fireworks, lantern displays and live performances will usher in the Year of the Horse as River Hongbao, Singapore’s iconic Chinese New Year event, gallops into its 40th year.

The annual spectacle will be held at Gardens by the Bay from Feb 15 to 24 to welcome the Chinese New Year, which falls on Feb 17. Admission is free.

The fireworks at The Meadow will light up the night sky with vibrant colours and rhythmic crackles on Feb 15 (8pm), 16 (12am), 17 and 18 (9pm), depending on prevailing weather conditions.

There will also be horse-themed lanterns and River Hongbao 40th anniversary special installations.

A lantern display named Galloping into the Year of the Horse features horses galloping across the sky, set against Singapore’s iconic HDB skyline. It reflects the event’s growth alongside Singapore’s development.

Some of the lantern displays will showcase Singapore’s multicultural heritage. This includes Springtime Harmony, featuring four dancers dressed in vibrant costumes representing different ethnic groups. They embody the diversity and harmony of Singapore, highlighting how people of different cultures celebrate festive seasons with joy, unity and mutual respect.

A Wishing Heart lantern invites visitors to toss coins, with all proceeds supporting Diabetes Singapore, a society dedicated to the care and well-being of those with diabetes.

In addition to the ever-popular God of Fortune lantern display at the event, a God of Fortune mascot will visit the heartland, including Heartbeat@Bedok, One Punggol and Our Tampines Hub, to bring festive cheer to residents for the first time. His whereabouts will be updated on River Hongbao 2026’s social media platforms.

A River Hongbao 40th anniversary special exhibition at the event will trace its evolution from its beginnings along the Singapore River in 1987 to its development into a nationwide celebration at the Gardens.

Mr Thomas Chua, chairman of the River Hongbao organising committee, said: “River Hongbao is not just a festival celebration, but also a cultural bridge, connecting tradition and modernity, allowing generations of locals and visitors to gain a deeper understanding of Chinese culture and its valued traditions while enjoying themselves.”

Mr Chua, who is also president of the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations (SFCCA), was speaking at a media conference held at SFCCA in Toa Payoh on Jan 13.

He added: “As we mark our 40th anniversary, we celebrate our journey so far while embarking on a new chapter, with aspirations to reach even greater heights.”

Visitors to the event can also enjoy nightly live performances by local artistes. It will be the first time that the Kowloon Club, which is founded by Hong Kong residents in Singapore, will perform at the event.

The Gansu Provincial Opera House will also be taking to the stage with Chinese performing arts.

Families can enjoy amusement rides, including the double-storey horse carousel – the only one of its kind in Singapore – or try a selection of local and international snacks at the food street.

The festival extends online with digital games, contests and a 2026 sticker collection featuring horse-themed designs and Singlish greetings available on Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram.

Complementing the festivities, Gardens by the Bay will present its Chinese New Year floral display, called Spring Blossoms: Gallop into Prosperity, at the Flower Dome from Jan 16 to March 1.

The display will feature eight life-size horse lanterns handcrafted by Chinese artisans using techniques dating back more than a thousand years to the Tang Dynasty. Admission charges to Flower Dome apply.

River Hongbao attracted just over one million visitors in 2025. The organisers hope the event will continue to be a crowd-puller.

“Last year, River Hongbao welcomed over a million visitors in just 10 days, showing how popular it is with the public, and also setting a new single-day record for Gardens by the Bay in its history,” said Gardens by the Bay chief executive Felix Loh.

“We are very grateful for everyone’s ongoing support, and we are also delighted to host the much-loved event at Gardens by the Bay for the sixth time this year,” he added.

River Hongbao is organised by SFCCA, Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SPH Media’s Chinese Media Group, Singapore Tourism Board and People’s Association.