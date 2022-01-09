Fire involving ceiling fan breaks out in Bishan flat, no injuries reported

SINGAPORE - A fire involving a ceiling fan broke out at Block 113 Bishan Street 12 on Sunday (Jan 9).

In response to queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at 1.35pm.

The fire involved a ceiling fan in the living room of a unit on the second storey.

SCDF personnel extinguished the flames and there were no reported injuries, said a spokesman.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Photos show thick, black smoke billowing towards the flats above.

Two SCDF vehicles can be seen parked at the scene.