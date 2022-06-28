Fire breaks out in Balestier Road building, SCDF managing blaze

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at a building in Balestier Road on Tuesday (June 28) that houses a lighting shop and a student hostel.

A Facebook post by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Tuesday afternoon said firefighters were managing the blaze.

SCDF said 10 people had evacuated the building before they arrived, and no injuries have been reported so far.

The building at 529 Balestier Road houses Milchel, a student hostel for international students, and Zesprion, a language coaching centre that prepares international students for school admission tests into local primary and secondary schools.

The first level is occupied by retail units, which include New Balestier Lighting and House of Tau Sar Piah, a bakery.