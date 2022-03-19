Financial independence, work-life balance among top aspirations of S'pore Muslim women: Study

SINGAPORE - Gaining financial independence and being a better Muslim are among the top personal aspirations of Muslim women in Singapore, according to a study out on Saturday (March 19).

The study, conducted by non-profit organisation Singapore Muslim Women’s Association (PPIS), which focuses on supporting Muslim women, also found that attaining work-life balance is a top career goal for them.

It was released in conjunction with the organisation's celebration of its 70th anniversary and International Women's Day, which featured a panel of Muslim women achievers.

PPIS president Hazlina Halim said: "Most importantly, we need to be aware of the lived realities of Singapore Muslim women, so as to better support one another in achieving our goals."

She added that the study's findings can help shape programmes and services that can contribute to the national conversation on women's issues.

The study found that Muslim women want financial independence because it grants them greater control in life and gives them options, such as breaking free from an abusive relationship. Financial independence also means they can take care of themselves in retirement, for instance.

Meanwhile, in terms of work aspirations, Muslim women would like to have better work-life balance.

The report said: "Such (hustle) culture leads to the norm of working hours eating into personal time, especially during the (Covid-19) pandemic, when the line between work and personal life is often blurred.

"Respondents also find that it may be difficult to be successful at work while striking a healthy work-life balance, and that they would have to sacrifice one to achieve the other."

It added that there should be a change in work culture such that the focus is on working efficiently rather than putting in long hours.

Organisations like PPIS can provide affordable and accessible childcare facilities for working parents, while employers should have flexible work arrangements to cater to the needs of working parents.

These are also among the areas the Government is focusing on when it comes to women's issues, Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling said in her opening address to virtual participants at the event on Saturday.

"Firstly, equality in the workplace. We are committed to building fair, inclusive and progressive workplaces and removing barriers that hinder women from entering, remaining and thriving in their careers," she said.

To improve equality in the home and society, the Government will also provide stronger support for women who shoulder heavy caregiving burdens.

More will also be done to protect women from violence and harm, Ms Sun added.