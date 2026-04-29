Fewer S’pore households spend on gambling, smoking from 2013 to 2023, but those who did paid more

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Smoking habits saw a similar decline, as the proportion of households with such spending decreased from about 17 per cent to 9 per cent in the same decade.

SINGAPORE - The proportion of resident households in Singapore that spent money on gambling and smoking has dropped over 40 percentage points over the years.

But the households that did spend in these areas increased their expenditure.

In 2013, about one in five resident households in Singapore spent money on gambling. By 2023, this dropped to about one in 10.

Smoking habits saw a similar decline, as the proportion of households with such spending decreased from about 17 per cent to 9 per cent in the same decade.

Presenting these trends in its newsletter on April 29, the Singapore Department of Statistics ( Singstat) said they likely reflected the impact of public awareness campaigns, stringent tobacco control measures and evolving social attitudes.

Singstat researchers crunched data from the 2012/2013, 2017/2018 and 2023 Household Expenditure Survey, which is conducted once every five years.

Between 11,050 and 13,100 households participated each time and gave data on their spending over a two-week period.

Researchers defined gambling as joining Singapore Pools lotteries, sports betting, horse racing, casinos as well as mahjong and card games, and smoking as using cigarettes, cigars and other tobacco products.

The fall in such expenditure was found across all residence types and income groups.

Both gambling and smoking were more prevalent among households living in Housing Board flats – about 11 per cent of them engaged in such activities in 2023.

In particular, gambling was most common among HDB four-room flat dwellers, while smoking was most prevalent among one- and two-room HDB flat households.

In comparison, 7.2 per cent of those living in condominiums and 9.5 per cent of households in landed properties spent on gambling in 2023.

Smoking was even less common in these residence types, with both at around 3 per cent.

Comparing income groups in 2023 , gambling was more prevalent among the middle 60 per cent income groups while smoking was more common among the lowest 60 per cent income groups.

Costly habits

Households with gambling and smoking habits spent more in 2023 than in 2013, with average monthly gambling expenditure rising from $240 to $283, and smoking expenditure hiking from $224 to $255.

Landed property households spent the highest average amount monthly on gambling ($328) , while those in one- to two-room HDB flats were the biggest spenders on smoking in 2023 ($286) .

Though most residence types and income groups increased their spending on gambling and smoking , this was a heavier burden for lower income households and those living in one- to two-room HDB flats.

Money spent on smoking took up about 5 per cent of monthly household expenditure for households in the lowest 20 per cent income group, compared with 2.3 per cent for the top 20 per cent.

The Singstat researchers said the increase in smoking expenditure can be “largely attributed” to price increases.

Singapore hiked its tobacco excise duty several times in the last decade. It was raised by 10 per cent in 2014, a further 10 per cent in 2018, and another 15 per cent in 2023.

A latest 20 per cent tax hike was imposed in February, increasing the potential price for a packet of Marlboro cigarettes from about $15.60 to $17.74.

The increase in such expenditure also suggests that those who gamble or smoke are spending more on these activities due to their addictive nature, added the researchers.