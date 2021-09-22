Fee for passport, identity card collection at SingPost outlets will be waived from Oct 1

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans will no longer need to pay a fee when collecting their passport or identity card (IC) at SingPost outlets from Oct 1.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Wednesday (Sept 22) that it will bear the cost to provide the convenience.

In a statement, director of ICA's citizen services centre, senior assistant commissioner Dominic Chua said: "This initiative to encourage the collection of the IC and passports at post offices is part of ICA's transformation plan to provide greater convenience to our customers."

Members of the public can choose to collect their documents from 27 designated post offices islandwide. Currently, citizens and permanent residents are charged a collection fee that ranges between $6 and $12 when they collect their passport or identify card.

Those with previously unsuccessful biometric verification in transactions with the ICA will still need to collect their documents at the ICA Building.

Applicants will be informed of the collection options available to them when the documents are ready for collection.

Eligible residents will need to make an online appointment at this website to collect at their preferred post office.

In May, the ICA announced that the validity period of Singapore passports will be increased to 10 years for citizens aged 16 and above for those who apply from Oct 1, to reduce the frequency of passport renewals.