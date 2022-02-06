$20,000 bill after daughter's game spree: Father now tracks kids' online activities

SINGAPORE - Last year, Mr Lim Cheng Mong learnt a $20,000 lesson and is now monitoring his children's online activities.

His daughter, 18, spent that amount, using his credit card without his permission, on online in-game purchases.

She did so from August to October last year by using her Grab e-wallet, which was tied to his credit card to cover her transport expenses, to buy upgrades in Chinese role-playing fantasy video game Genshin Impact.

On Jan 2, The Straits Times reported that the bank returned half the amount out of goodwill.

On Jan 31, Mr Lim, 56, a product manager, told ST that the bank has since reimbursed him the full amount, also out of goodwill.

But the ordeal has forced him to rethink how to connect with his children as they spend more time in front of their screens.

He told The Sunday Times: "I never really got involved in their gaming, but after this, I spoke to my children and tried to be a part of it.

"Parents always ask their kids who they are going out with. But I never really sat next to them when they play games to know who their friends are online."

His daughter and son, 21, now receive their monthly allowances in fixed amounts in cash, he added.

By doing so, he hopes they will be mindful about their spending, and added that he would no longer fund their gaming habit.

He said: "The money is for transport, phone bills and other expenses. I told them if they spend on games, they burn it off their own expenses."

He urged his children to think twice when spending online, especially given the addictive nature of video games that entice players to pay for upgrades through loot boxes and "gacha" mechanics.