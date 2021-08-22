Family sets up free grocery corner outside their Tampines home for needy

The family dreams of turning the small grocery corner into a bigger physical shop so they can continue to help people.
  • Published
    Aug 22, 2021, 5:00 am SGT
SINGAPORE - It started in April with loaves of bread that he left on a table in the void deck of his Tampines flat, with a note inviting anyone who needed food to take them.

When Mr Asanul Fariq Sani checked in the morning, the bread would be gone. 

