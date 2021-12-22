Family devastated as father and son die less than 24 hours apart

SINGAPORE - A father and son died within a few hours of each other, leaving the family devastated and in deep shock.

The son, Mr Alex Pak, 48, a businessman, died on Sunday (Dec 19) after he collapsed while praying in a temple.

His father, Mr Peter Pak, 75, who had been admitted to National University Hospital for several months, died the next morning.

The cause of both deaths was heart disease.

Madam Apple Wong, wife of the son, said his death, followed by her father-in-law's was a double blow for her.

"The feeling is indescribable," Madam Wong, 47, an operations executive, told The Straits Times (ST) on Wednesday morning.

She added that her husband had heart bypass surgery in October last year, but had always lived a healthy lifestyle since.

Madam Wong, who was married to him for 23 years, said: "He exercised frequently and had a balanced diet."

Thinking back to Sunday morning, she said: "He looked okay, there was nothing wrong with him."

Madam Cheong Kim Geok, the mother of Mr Alex Pak and former wife of Mr Peter Pak, said that she is still unable to come to terms with her son's death.

Choking back tears, the 66-year-old housewife told ST in Mandarin: "I can't describe the pain that I felt. I took care of my son since he was young and he just died at the age of 48.

"How do you expect me to accept this? No matter what I do, he can't come back any more."

She said the last time she saw her son was the day before he died, when he visited her with his son.

"I made tea for him. He was looking through his son's photographs and saying how big he had grown since," she said.

Madam Cheong said that she and Mr Peter Pak, a retired restaurant manager and getai host and singer, remained friends after they divorced in 1974.