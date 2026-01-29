FairPrice freezes prices of chilled pork, popular seafood and veg ahead of CNY

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – To help households manage festive costs ahead of Chinese New Year (CNY), FairPrice Group (FPG) will freeze the prices of all its chilled pork products, as well as popular seafood and vegetable items.

FPG said on Jan 29 that this will apply at the more than 160 FairPrice supermarkets islandwide from Jan 29 to March 3, ensuring shoppers will continue to have access to key festive essentials.

These include Chinese pomfret, red grouper, white ang kar prawns and yuan xiao bai cabbage. During the same period, there will be promotions on selected fresh vegetables.

Fresh pork from Australia and Malaysia is also included in the fixed-price list, with FPG being the only supermarket retailer in Singapore to offer fresh pork from the latter.

To ensure adequate supplies during the festive period, the group had earlier announced it would import 20 per cent more live pigs from Malaysia for February, ahead of the festive spike in demand for fresh pork.

Pork is Singapore’s second-most-consumed protein after chicken, according to the Singapore Food Agency.

These initiatives are aimed at keeping festive staples affordable for Singaporeans throughout CNY, while helping customers stretch their grocery dollars during seasonal shopping.

Feb 17 is the first day of the Year of the Horse.

This price freeze follows FPG’s recently launched FairPrice return vouchers scheme, introduced in January in support of the Government’s CDC vouchers scheme.

Customers could receive a $6 FairPrice return voucher with every $60 spent using CDC vouchers in a single transaction at any FairPrice store from Jan 2 to 11. The return voucher is valid until Feb 27.

In December 2025, FPG also announced the extension of its discount schemes for seniors, Pioneer generation and Merdeka generation members, and Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) Blue and Orange cardholders, whose households have a lower monthly income, until Dec 31, 2026.

The discounts were supposed to end on Dec 31, 2025.

FPG chief executive Vipul Chawla said CNY is all about gathering and connecting with family.

“We know just how meaningful this season is for so many Singaporeans, and we want to do everything we can to help our customers make their celebrations even more special,” he said.

“Our goal with this price freeze is to ensure that everyone has access to the festive essenti als.”

Market surveys FPG conducted from Jan 22 to 28 showed that prices were going up during that period for popular fresh produce, including pork, fish, prawns and vegetables sold at wet markets across Singapore.

Besides price, quality and freshness are also important, said some shoppers.

Homemaker Jean Chong, 79, said she has seen meat and vegetable prices climbing at wet markets.

“As I don’t buy a lot, I may opt for freshness over price at both supermarkets and the wet markets, especially for CNY,” she said.

Marketing professional Reymon Goh, 51, said he does not usually stock up in advance for CNY as he wants to ensure the freshness of his groceries.

“Pricing generally affects our purchasing decisions,” he said. “If FairPrice keeps the prices fixed and low for CNY, we will likely buy from them, but not the frozen products.”