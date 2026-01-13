Whether it’s teaching preschoolers about nutrition or helping seniors maintain muscle health, FairPrice Group and FairPrice Foundation are on a mission: to help Singaporeans start strong and stay strong

Good nutrition lays the foundation for healthy growth in children and supports strength and vitality in later life.

A cluster of preschoolers hovered in the drinks aisle of a FairPrice supermarket – not to grab their favourite beverages, but to scan bottles for Healthier Choice Symbols and Nutri-Grade ratings, peering closely as they compared sugar levels.

A few aisles away, curiosity was sparked again: Why are wholegrains healthier than white rice? At the fresh produce section, little hands reached out to touch and compare fruits and vegetables, turning the grocery run into a multi-sensory lesson on food and nutrition.

Some even spotted the Marine Stewardship Council’s Blue Fish Tick – an ecolabel for sustainably sourced seafood – a detail that did not go unnoticed by their teachers.

“They were incredibly observant and were able to interpret nutrition labels, such as spotting drinks with high sugar content,” says Ms Alicia Khoo, a preschool teacher at My First Skool. “Since the visit, some of the children have also been reminding their peers to eat their broccoli during meals as it will make them stronger, and have balanced meals with both meat and vegetables.”

“It shows that hands-on experiences in a supermarket make lessons memorable and help children form strong connections with what they learn in class,” she adds.

My First Skool senior English teacher Nur’Amirah Jamaludin explains further: “Even our younger Nursery 2 children were able to explain the different food groups introduced during lessons. During the session, they confidently grouped and classified various foods into their correct categories.”

The supermarket visit is part of Start Strong, Stay Strong, Singapore’s first preschool nutrition and sustainability education initiative by FairPrice Group and FairPrice Foundation . FairPrice Foundation is the philanthropic arm of FairPrice Group.

Developed in partnership with sustainability social enterprise Terra SG, My First Skool by NTUC First Campus, and supported by nutrition knowledge partner KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, the programme was launched in 2024 and aims to reach up to 40,000 preschoolers by the end of 2028.

The Food Finder Adventure turns FairPrice supermarkets into learning spaces, with children bringing home a nutri-bundle of fresh fruits and family-friendly recipes. PHOTO: FAIRPRICE GROUP

One of the programme’s key components is the Food Finder Adventure, an experiential trail through FairPrice supermarkets. After completing the trail, children receive a bundle of fresh fruits and breakfast essentials to enjoy at home, along with a recipe pamphlet featuring easy, affordable and healthy meals families can prepare together.

For Ms Jamaludin, the impact of the supermarket experience goes beyond classroom learning and has translated into significant changes in her students’ eating habits.

“Children now encourage one another to eat more vegetables, often linking their meals back to the Health Promotion Board’s (HPB) My Healthy Plate framework ,” she says.

Adds Ms Khoo: “We have observed meaningful behaviour changes. While previously picky eaters still had preferences, they showed greater willingness to try small portions of new foods.”

The changes extend beyond school. Parents have shared that grocery trips are now more intentional, says Ms Jamaludin. “Their children point out health labels before items go into the basket, turning routine shopping into something more interactive and educational for the whole family,” she adds.

Six-year-old Isaac Yap now helps his mother (left) spot groceries with the Healthier Choice Symbol, applying what he learnt during the supermarket trail. PHOTO: MY FIRST SKOOL

Alongside the supermarket trail, children also take part in Healthy Plate Heroes, a gamified classroom session that introduces food groups and essential nutrients, as well as a Take-Home Mission – an interactive sticker pamphlet containing instructions for home activities that encourage the exploration of their household’s eating habits and dietary needs, guiding them and their families in making informed nutrition choices.

Six-year-old Isaac Yap, who attends My First Skool, says his favourite part was learning about the nutrition labels. “Now, when I go to the supermarket, I will ask my mummy to buy food with the Healthier Choice Symbol,” he says.

His mother, Madam Sim Lee Ong, has noticed a difference at home. Isaac now portions his rice, meat and vegetables carefully, applying what he has learnt through the programme.

“He has become our little health ambassador at home,” she says.

Why early nutrition education matters

What Isaac is learning now, experts say, lays the foundation for health across a lifetime.

“Good nutrition is key to helping everyone – from a growing child, to a working adult and an elderly person – maintain healthy weight, keep up their immunity, promote recovery and keep muscles strong for day-to-day activities,” says Ms Goh Yiting, senior dietitian at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

Hands-on classroom activities help children apply real-world nutrition knowledge and make sense of healthy food choices. PHOTOS: FAIRPRICE GROUP

“Young children, in particular, need more nutrition to support growth and brain development.”

Concurs Dr Daphne Yang, consultant, Department of Geriatric Medicine, Tan Tock Seng Hospital: “A healthy and nutritious diet also goes a long way in optimising our brain and muscle health, reducing the risk of developing memory problems, muscle weakness and poorer mobility later in life.”

A child’s nutritional needs are best supported when the family plays an active role – something FairPrice Group and FairPrice Foundation’s Start Strong, Stay Strong programme encourages.

Says Ms Khoo: “Children learn by observing their parents. When families are involved, parents can model positive eating behaviours, such as buying healthy food at the supermarket, cooking healthy meals, and choosing water over sugary drinks.”

The other end of the nutrition gap

Singapore is on the cusp of becoming a super-aged society, where 21 per cent or more of the population is aged 65 and above. A rapidly ageing population means rising incidence of chronic illness, frailty and malnutrition.

Recognising these challenges, FairPrice Group and FairPrice Foundation have intensified their focus on nutrition gaps among the elderly over the past two years.

Says Ms Jean Khong, general manager of FairPrice Foundation: “Through our daily engagement with customers and beneficiaries over the last few years, we’ve learned that many in Singapore want to lead healthier lives through what they eat and how they keep fit.

“We want to help those in need achieve this ambition, by bridging the gaps in nutrition understanding and access for the communities we serve through the FairPrice Foundation.”

Over the years, FairPrice Group and FairPrice Foundation have introduced a range of nutrition initiatives to help everyday Singaporeans, including seniors, meet their dietary needs and stay healthy. PHOTO: FAIRPRICE GROUP

A data-driven approach underpins these efforts. In 2024, the foundation published A Full Plate: A Look at the Nutritional State of the Nation , which found that taste and cost often take precedence over nutrition – particularly among lower-income households.

These findings led to the launch of A Full Plate, Singapore’s largest food donation drive , which channels shoppers’ donations towards more nutritious grocery bundles and hot meals for beneficiaries across the island. The initiative launched in 2024 with 10 charity partners and expanded in 2025 to include 21.

Beyond access to food, national data points to specific nutritional gaps – particularly among seniors. According to HPB’s National Nutrition Survey 2022 , about half of adults aged 50 to 69 do not meet the recommended protein intake – crucial for maintaining muscle strength as people age.

This finding echoed what FairPrice Foundation observed through its community engagement and the A Full Plate study: seniors need greater access to protein-rich foods. In response, FairPrice Group and FairPrice Foundation committed $1 million to the Protein Pledge. Running until 2030, this five-year initiative supports access to fresh protein, including staples such as eggs, for seniors, lower-income families, children from vulnerable backgrounds and migrant workers.

One beneficiary is Ms Chio Yoon Lee, 68, who receives support through the North West Community Development Council. She is among an estimated 95,000 beneficiaries who are part of this initiative. Ms Lee had to retire from her job as a dishwasher after undergoing spine surgery and now counts on the Protein Pledge to help her manage daily nutritional needs.

Seniors taking part in a hands-on cooking activity, using eggs to prepare nutritious dishes at the launch of the Protein Pledge at Goodlife! Makan. PHOTO: FAIRPRICE GROUP

“I appreciate that eggs are easy to prepare, and the Protein Pledge programme also provides some financial relief when it comes to buying groceries,” she says.

Another beneficiary, Madam Zainab Abdullah, 78, receives support through GoodLife! Makan. Living with diabetes for over a decade, the programme’s distributions help her maintain balanced meals with eggs being a staple.

She first learnt about the Protein Pledge through activities at her community kitchen, where she also picked up simple recipes and healthy eating tips.

“I feel very grateful that this programme exists,” she says. “I used to be unsure what foods were nutritious. Now I know eggs are a good source of protein. It shows that the organisers understand the challenges some seniors face.”

Helping seniors stay strong

Efforts like providing eggs offer an immediate protein boost, but a recent study shows the gaps run deeper.

In the recently concluded Stay Strong study conducted by Fairprice Group and FairPrice Foundation, seven in 10 seniors polled rarely seek new information on nutrition, and more than half do not actually know what goes into a healthy plate.

Mr Vipul Chawla (second from left) group chief executive officer of FairPrice Group with Mr David Goh chief executive officer (Supermarket, Cheers, Unity) cooking with seniors at the launch of the Protein Pledge. PHOTO: FAIRPRICE GROUP

These insights led to FairPrice Group’s partnership with TTSH to build the Stay Strong programme that addresses these nutrition knowledge gaps for seniors, says Ms Khong. The initiative will be rolled out this year.

“Our goal is to combine TTSH’s clinical expertise with our reach to engage seniors meaningfully on nutrition and empower them to eat better in their golden years,” says Ms Khong.

Seniors, in fact, require more protein as they age to prevent muscle loss, says Dr Yang. “Muscle deterioration can lead to sarcopenia – age-related loss of muscle mass and strength – increasing the risk of falls, fractures and frailty,” she explains.

Beyond education, senior-friendly food development also plays a role, adds Ms Goh.

“Many protein-rich products today are not designed with seniors’ taste preferences or portion needs in mind, particularly in an Asian context,” she says. “Through this collaboration, we aim to develop nutritious options that better suit local seniors.”