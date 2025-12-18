FairPrice extends discounts for vulnerable Singaporeans till end-2026

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The extension will cover discounts for seniors, Pioneer and Merdeka Generation, and Community Health Assist Scheme Blue and Orange card holders.

SINGAPORE - Vulnerable Singaporeans will continue to enjoy savings on daily essential items such as rice and eggs until Dec 31, 2026, after FairPrice Group (FPG) on Dec 18 announced an extension of its daily discount schemes.

The extension will cover discounts for seniors, Pioneer (PG) and Merdeka Generation (MG), and Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) Blue and Orange card holders , whose households have a lower monthly income.

The discounts were supposed to end on Dec 31, 2025.

FPG was the first and only retailer to launch its discount scheme for CHAS Orange card holders in October 2024. The discount scheme is funded by FPG’s philanthropic arm, FairPrice Foundation. The other discounts are funded by FPG.

The discount scheme for CHAS Blue card holders was introduced in 2021.

Households with a monthly income per person ranging from $1,501 to $2,300 are eligible to apply for the orange card. Households with a monthly income per person of $1,500 and below can apply for the blue card.

To get the discounts under the schemes, eligible customers have to verify their information on the FPG app with Myinfo via Singpass, and use the app to pay for their purchases at checkout.

Alternatively, they can present either their physical or digital membership cards (the latter are on the Singpass app) to staff at cashier counters or self-checkout counters.

The discounts are valid for up to $200 per transaction per day.

FPG said that throughout 2025, it returned more than $25 million to customers and members through Linkpoints redemption and its senior, PG, MG, CHAS Blue and Orange discount schemes.

Throughout 2025, it also introduced a series of initiatives to help Singaporeans stretch their dollar. These included four tranches of FairPrice Return Vouchers, the doubling of CHAS Blue and Orange cardholder discounts for the first 60 days of the year, and price freezes on popular pork, seafood, and vegetables ahead of Chinese New Year.

It gave out over $5 million worth of NTUC Union and Link member deals at FairPrice supermarkets and selected Kopitiam outlets for May Day, and over $1,000 worth of savings through more than 400 unique vouchers with the Save Every Day campaign.

There was also the doubling of CHAS Blue and Orange cardholder discounts for those with large families during the last three months of the year.

“As we enter the festive season, it’s important to remember that many in Singapore still face challenges with accessing daily staples for their families and loved ones,” said Mr Vipul Chawla, group chief executive officer of FPG.

“Our purpose as the nation’s largest retailer is to make every day a little better for those we serve, and we want to do our part in ensuring that vulnerable Singaporeans have the essentials they need to enjoy the holidays, and the year ahead,” he added.