Even as the Government rolls out support packages for businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, a small group of businesses that are run as cooperatives (co-ops) are getting extra help.

Last month, the Singapore National Cooperative Federation (SNCF) announced an extension, for this year, of the waiver of initial Central Cooperative Fund (CCF) contributions amounting to 5 per cent of co-ops' first $500,000 of surplus funds.