Extra help for underprivileged women amid pandemic

SINGAPORE - Charities and volunteer networks with a focus on helping women have stepped up during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Daughters Of Tomorrow, which matches underprivileged women with employment opportunities, distributed $58,000 worth of grocery vouchers from 2020 to last year.

It was the first time the charity saw a need to provide additional food support since it was founded in 2014 - after learning from a survey of its community that fresh food was one of the women's top needs.

Ms Fannie Lim, the charity's executive director, said: "We want women to go through our job readiness programmes, but if they are hungry, they would not have time to upskill and look for jobs."

Other organisations told The Straits Times that new initiatives in the past two years to support women include support for home-based businesses, and mentorship and mental health initiatives.

Madam Tuminah Sapawi, chief executive of the Singapore Muslim Women's Association (PPIS), noted that many women and families turned to home-based businesses during the pandemic for additional income. PPIS launched a programme to help women professionalise such businesses.

Volunteer-led Her Rise Above mentors women in challenging situations who start their own businesses.

Its co-founder Sapna K. Malhotra said that home-based businesses provide women with the flexibility to earn money even while caregiving responsibilities require them to be at home.

"Many of our ladies have young children, and sometimes special needs children, or may be facing a physical or mental health issue. Some of them do work but they also need the supplemental income."

Ms Shailey Hingorani, head of research and advocacy at the Association of Women for Action and Research, added: "Financial crises exacerbate stress, particularly for women who already earn less than their male counterparts on average and tend to shoulder the bulk of unpaid domestic and care labour."

Project Smile, a charity founded in 2010 to empower underprivileged women primarily through handicraft training, raised about $35,000 last year through Smile-a-thon, a month-long walkathon supported by the Rotary Club.

The money raised helped fund its sewing and art workshops, and new programmes such as a cooking initiative last October.