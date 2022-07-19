Exhibition at URA building showcases strategies to guide S'pore's future: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - Those keen to find out how Singapore will develop its land in the next 50 years can visit the Space for our Dreams exhibition at the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) building in Maxwell Road, which is open until August 27.

The same exhibition can also be viewed at various shopping malls across the island from now till mid-August.

The public exhibition showcases planning concepts to guide Singapore's development over the next 50 years and beyond, such as displays of commercial "polycentres", which are new spaces outside the Central Business District.

Visitors can also view the Heritage and Identity Structure Plan, which maps out national monuments and historic sites that form Singapore's heritage and identity.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (July 19) that 15,000 people from various walks of life participated in a public engagement held from July last year to this April, where they gave their views on how land space can meet the needs and aspirations of Singaporeans.

Of the 15,000 people, over a third gave their views through an online poll, while more than 1,200 contributed through workshops and facilitated discussions.

More than half of the total number of respondents provided their thoughts through webinars and about 1,200 youths spoke about the matter through URA's partnership with the National Youth Council (NYC).

The feedback was then translated into four outcomes for Singapore's future urban environment, with the goal that they be inclusive, sustainable, adaptable and resilient, and distinctive and endearing.

Guided discussions on possible land use strategies to achieve these outcomes were also carried out.

In his post, PM Lee said: "Their contributions helped shape the Long-Term Plan Review exhibition at the URA...the exhibition showcases the planning strategies that will guide Singapore's future - keeping Singapore liveable and sustainable for current and future generations."

PM Lee also shared his aspirations for the future of Singapore, that the country can be bold, lively and people-centred.

To provide flexibility for new business models and support industrial developments, URA said it is exploring suitable locations for business-white zones to accommodate non-industrial uses such as co-working spaces, retail, and food and beverage spaces. Business-white sites are industrial sites that allow a greater flexibility of use.

The Kolam Ayer and Yishun industrial estates are potential areas when they are redeveloped, said the authority.

URA added that under-utilised open spaces, such as the rooftops of multi-storey car parks, can also be re-purposed for uses such as community gardens.

The exhibition will be brought to the heartlandat Causeway Point from July 18 to 24, Westgate from July 25 to Aug 4 and at Our Tampines Hub from Aug 5 to 14.

Admission to the exhibition is free.