Esplanade partners Lions Befrienders to provide singing sessions for socially isolated seniors

SINGAPORE - Retiree Choo Kiak Kwong looks forward to every Thursday afternoon, because that is when she can listen to music and interact with other seniors from Lions Befrienders.

The 80-year-old, who lives alone, has been attending the Lion Befrienders Active Ageing Centre at Block 499C Tampines Avenue 9 for the past five years.

She said in Mandarin: "I have always loved to listen to music. Fei Yu-ching's songs are my favourite!"

Madam Choo is one of eight seniors identified by Lions Befrienders for the Sing Out Loud! programme, which is organised by The Esplanade. This is the first year The Esplanade is partnering Lions Befrienders, with the support of Ming Yi Foundation, to help socially isolated seniors at risk of depression and dementia.

The programme was conducted over eight vocal training sessions held virtually from September, during which the eight seniors learnt voice projection, breathing techniques, use of the diaphragm as well as facial muscles to control tone and pitch. Each session ran for an hour.

During the sessions, they would sing oldies such as Gao Shan Qing by the late Taiwanese singer Teresa Teng, songs from veteran Taiwanese singers Tsai Chin and Fei Yu-Ching, as well as familiar folk songs such as Mo Li Hua.

Lions Befrienders staff taught the seniors how to connect to the Internet and use Zoom, or took a laptop and headset to their flats weekly to assist them in setting up.

Ms Karin Tan, manager of community engagement at The Esplanade, said they started the Sing Out Loud! programme in 2015 to use singing and music to engage seniors from social service agencies meaningfully and enhance their overall well-being.

She said their research indicated there were not many long-term music programmes for persons with dementia.

"Yet music appreciation is one of the last remaining abilities in persons with dementia, and music and using songs from the past has the ability to bring about emotional recall, which is testament to the power of music for persons with dementia," Ms Tan added.

Realising that dementia is a growing concern in Singapore, the Esplanade approached Dementia Singapore, formally known as Alzheimer's Disease Association, in 2016 to develop and customise the programme for persons with dementia and their caregivers.

Ms Tan said: "Other than providing a nurturing platform for them to learn basic vocal techniques, we hope to stimulate emotional and memory recall through the reminiscence of the songs, as well as foster social interaction among the participants."

Due to safe management measures amid Covid-19, the programme was first adapted to be conducted virtually in 2020.

This year, The Esplanade linked up with Lions Befrienders to conduct the programme for members of the latter's active ageing centres in Tampines Avenue 9, Ghim Moh Road and Mei Ling Street.

Ms Karen Wee, executive director of Lions Befrienders, said they are grateful to The Esplanade for rolling out the programme to engage its homebound seniors.

She said: "We are heartened to know that there are programmes that cater to different groups of seniors, especially those who are unable to come down physically to our centres to join our activities regularly.

"Some of these seniors enjoy singing, listening to songs and watching singing variety shows. Being able to watch the live singing performances and interact with the participants mean a lot to them. It brings much cheer to them."

Madam Choo said she is glad to be able to participate in the programme. "I think it is very good because I have songs to listen to and people to speak to," she said.

She added that she had a fall a few months ago and hurt her neck, so she cannot sing well, but she enjoys the company of her fellow seniors.

"Usually, I will request a song and they will sing for me. I have requested for Yi Jian Mei by Fei Yu-ching," she said on Thursday (Dec 2), when the last session was held.

Madam Choo and the other seven seniors will perform in a private online showcase as part of their graduation from the vocal training programme on Dec 9.