Entrepreneur, 25, raises $68,888 for ST School Pocket Money Fund

SINGAPORE - Mr Bentley Cheng was six years old when his father, who worked in an insurance company and had a car import business, was financially hit by the severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) outbreak.

His family had to sell their home and car, and though they went on to overcome those struggles, the memory has remained with him.

Now 25, Mr Cheng is executive director of Vision Advisory Management, a service platform provider that works with partners and merchants to offer financial lifestyle solutions for clients. And he has spearheaded a drive within the company to raise $68,888 for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

On Friday (July 8), he presented a cheque to the fund's general manager Tan Bee Heong at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel. A total of 30 employees, including Mr Cheng, contributed to the fund that helps children from low-income families with school expenses.

"This year is my 'quarter life' birthday and I wanted to do something special... I was not born in a well-to-do family (and) when the Sars crisis hit, my dad's business was affected," he told The Straits Times.

"Also, just two years' ago during Covid-19, while doing a part-time university course, I noticed many of my classmates could not pay their school fees.

"I noticed that over the years, education costs have been rising. So I wanted to share the love by giving back to society and was hoping to share this idea with more Singaporeans about helping one another, especially the future generations."

After speaking to his father Tony Cheng, who is chief executive of Vision Advisory Management, he decided to get the company involved.

Between April and June this year, he canvassed the staff for donations, with the younger Mr Cheng himself giving $10,000.

His efforts drew praise from Ms Tan who said: " It is heartening to see a young entrepreneur like Bentley stepping forward to help our students from low-income families. We hope this will inspire more young Singaporeans to play a part in making a difference to the lives of the less fortunate."

Since its inception in 2000, The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund has given out nearly $90 million to date and helped more than 200,000 beneficiaries.