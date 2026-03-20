Emotional abuse claims among family must show real harm beyond frustration, unhappiness: S’pore courts

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The judgements shed light on emotional and psychological abuse after it was recognised as family violence when amendments to the Women’s Charter took effect in January 2025.

SINGAPORE – Claims of e motional and psychological abuse as a form of family violence must show that the abuse resulted in “demonstrable harm” to the victim and cannot be just mere frustration and unhappiness ensuing from conflicts in daily life, according to two judgments released in the past week.

The Courts also require applicants to provide specific details and credible evidence – rather than broad allegations – when substantiating claims of non-physical abuse, said Mr Mohamed Baiross, a partner at IRB Law.

The judgements shed light on emotional and psychological abuse after it was recognised as family violence when amendments to the Women’s Charter took effect in January 2025.

In the first judgment, released on March 12, District Judge Goh Kiat Yi dismissed an application for a personal protection order (PPO) – a court order restraining a person from committing family violence – filed by a woman on behalf of her 15-year-old daughter against her father-in-law.

The woman alleged that the 80-year-old man was emotionally abusive.

In one incident, he scolded the girl for not tidying a study table and told her to leave the house in the presence of her friend. The elderly man and his wife lived with the girl’s family since she was born, and helped to care for her and her younger sister.

In another instance, he behaved aggressively by slamming his cup, placing items forcefully on the table, and staring at the girl while she was having lunch.

In his defence, the man said he raised his voice to discipline the girl and told her to leave only after she shouted, “This is my house, not your house.”

Judge Goh said the threshold of acts deemed as family violence must be “sufficiently serious”, noting that a person can be fined, jailed, or both, for breaching a PPO.

The court must therefore consider the degree of harm the victim suffered.

He found that the two incidents did not amount to family violence, and noted that the girl and her grandfather had a close relationship until her parents began divorce proceedings.

The judge stated: “There must be demonstrable emotional, psychological or mental harm suffered by the victim as a result of the perpetrator’s actions for there to be a finding of emotional or psychological abuse.

“Such harm must go beyond ordinary feelings of frustration, indignation, annoyance and unhappiness inherent in everyday life.”

Woman alleged husband was controlling and spread false rumours

In the second case, a woman applied for a PPO and a domestic exclusion order – which restricts the perpetrator from entering the applicant’s house or parts of the house – against her husband for herself and their youngest child, 11.

The couple, who have been married for 28 years, are also divorcing.

The woman cited multiple incidents of alleged abusive and controlling behaviour, including the husband monitoring her call logs, threatening her with a knife and spreading false accusations about her.

In the judgment released on March 16, District Judge Chua Wei Yuan dismissed her application.

Judge Chua said the woman had failed to provide sufficient particulars of her claims.

For example, she did not give details about how her husband had allegedly controlled her call logs or messages, or unfriended her contacts on Facebook. There was also no reliable evidence that these incidents had occurred.

The act that came closest to family violence was when the husband allegedly told the couple’s godsister the wife was “overly wild and social”, and was unfaithful. The godsister claimed that the husband later admitted these accusations were false.

The judge questioned the reliability of the godsister’s statement as it was written in English, a language she does not understand.

The statement was also interpreted by the woman’s older children, who could be biased , as the husband claimed. The judge also noted that her statement was not taken before a commissioner for oaths.

Judge Chua said the evidence showed that the husband had voiced his concerns only to the godsister, and not multiple people.

The judge also noted that the photographs provided by the husband merely showed his wife in ordinary social settings, such that no reasonable person would believe are proof of infidelity. The godsister, who saw the photos, did not believe the wife was unfaithful.

Judge Chua said: “In my view, the significant portion of distress that arises from the spreading of falsehoods lies not so much in the fact that the putative falsehood is being said as it is the fact that is or appears to be believed (and even repeated) by the listener.”

In their judgments, both judges also referred to examples of coercive control that were cited as emotional and psychological abuse during the second reading of the Women’s Charter (Family Violence and Other Matters) Amendment Bill in Parliament.

Coercive control is controlling behaviour aimed at instilling fear, and examples include threatening to withhold financial support, constantly monitoring a victim’s movements, and isolating the victim from family and friends.

Mr Ivan Cheong, head of the Singapore Family Team at law firm Withers KhattarWong, said that the judgments clarify when the legal threshold for emotional and psychological abuse is met, and provide guidance on how the courts interpret the law in line with the legislative intent behind the law.

Mr Baiross said the second case showed the importance of providing specific factual details of the abuse, as allegations cannot be proven without specific details.

For example, the woman claimed her husband controlled her call logs and message records. She has to give details of how, when and how often he controlled her communication records, and how she was affected by his actions.

Lawyers say applicants can submit evidence collected through text messages, e-mails, photographs, videos, CCTV footage and voice recordings detailing the abuse.

Ms Chong Xin Yi, head of dispute resolution at law firm Gloria James-Civetta & Co, noted that proving that family violence has occured is the first of two legal requirements. The second is that the Court must find that a PPO is necessary to protect the victim.

The woman in the second case claimed that her husband threatened her with a knife in 2004, and that he threw his helmet, banged his head against the door or wall when she refused to comply with his demands.

However, Judge Chua said that even if these incidents happened, they were isolated ones which occurred more than 20 years ago. The woman admitted that such conduct has not recurred.

The judge said a PPO is unnecessary as the husband has moved out of the house, and such behaviour is unlikely to repeat itself.

Mr Baiross said that both judgments showed that distress alone does not amount to emotional and psychological abuse under the law.

Mr Baiross said: “The law must protect individuals from genuine emotional or psychological harm, but it must also avoid turning ordinary family disagreements or disciplinary conflicts into findings of family violence.”