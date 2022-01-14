Elderly man who moves around Yishun on wooden board to continue to get help from Chong Pang CC, Touch

SINGAPORE - A video of an elderly man with mobility difficulties struggling to get into a taxi in Yishun has raised concerns among Facebook users and residents in the estate over the senior's safety.

The widely-circulated, nearly two-minute video, which has attracted 80,000 views as at 6pm on Friday (Jan 14), shows the man sitting on the ground beside a traffic light crossing opposite Block 141 Yishun Ring Road, with his belongings next to him on a wooden board with wheels.

As a taxi pulls up alongside him, the man, who is wearing a mask, uses his hands to shuffle slowly towards the vehicle, dragging himself along the ground. With some difficulty, he reaches for the front passenger door and opens it.

At this point, two passers-by and the taxi driver slowly help him get safely into the vehicle.

Residents in the area say the man is a familiar sight.

Mr David Ang, 70, a shop assistant at Teck Hoe provision store in Yishun Ring Road, said: "I have seen him riding the wooden board. He doesn't really talk to his neighbours. When we see him, we think it's so dangerous."