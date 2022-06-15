Number of elder abuse cases in S'pore likely to increase further: MSF

SINGAPORE - Family service centres (FSCs) here investigated 338 cases with elder abuse as the primary issue last year, an increase from 283 in 2020 and 232 in 2019.

But the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said the increase "can be attributed" to increased public awareness of family violence, and expects the number to increase further, as Singapore's greying population knows more of this issue.

"As Singapore's population ages, we anticipate an increase in the number of vulnerable elderly who are unable to protect or take care of themselves. This, coupled with increased awareness of elder abuse, is likely to contribute to an increase in number of elder abuse cases reported," said Ms Tabitha Ong, director of MSF's Adult Protective Service (APS).

But MSF added that the number of high-risk cases - typically taken up by the APS, Family Violence Specialist Centres (FVSCs) and Pave Integrated Services for Individual and Family Protection Specialist Centre (ISIFPSC) - remains stable. The FVSCs and ISIFPSC investigated 39 cases in the first nine months of last year, compared with 71 the year before. The APS investigated 120 cases last year, according to Ms Ong.

“Elderly victim-survivors are largely female and more than 90 per cent of perpetrators are the victim-survivors’ family members, including children and spouses,” she said, adding that elder abuse includes physical, psychological, emotional and sexual abuse, as well as self-neglect.

Physical abuse is the easiest to pinpoint, said Ms Katherine Baptist, the centre director of Montfort Care’s Kreta Ayer Family Services, with bruises a tell tale sign.

But psychological and emotional abuse are not as straightforward, she said, with elderly victims possibly becoming more withdrawn or show fear or aggression in the presence of the perpetrator.

Dr Kenny Cheong, a senior clinical psychologist with MSF's Clinical and Forensic Psychology Service, explained that some abused seniors have reported a loss of dignity, trust and hope in others. Psychologically, they may be more anxious and lonely.

Elder abuse may also result in serious and far-reaching consequences including injuries, disabilities and worsening of pre-existing health conditions, said Dr Cheong.

Despite the consequences on their well being, the elderly may be reluctant to speak up for themselves and lodge a report, said Ms Kristine Lam, Care Corner Project StART’s lead social worker.

"One big issue is culture. Victims of abuse think that as parents, they need to forgive and forget. Some people are scared of possible repercussions for their family members, they don't want them to get into trouble.

"They're also afraid of repercussions (to themselves). What will the perpetrators do to me if I report? Will they be more violent? Will they isolate me? There's a constant fear," she added.