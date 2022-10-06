Eight Boys' Brigade members receive President's Award for going extra mile despite Covid-19 restrictions

SINGAPORE - When he volunteered at the Singapore Accident Health Centre (SGAHC) in 2021, junior college student Samuel Chan Qi-En found that volunteers attending to incoming calls from migrant workers were not always sure how to respond.

The centre provides holistic care for injured migrant workers and Singaporeans.

The 18-year-old, who is also a Boys' Brigade (BB) Senior Cadet Lieutenant, then worked with other BB members and SGAHC staff to come up with a step-by-step protocol on how to handle such calls.

Unable to meet physically due to Covid-19 measures last year, the team saw through the entire project virtually, such as organising Zoom sessions to gather feedback from the migrant workers.

On Thursday, Mr Chan was one of eight BB members who received the President's Award from President Halimah Yacob at the Istana.

The award is the highest accolade in BB and presented to the top members of the Primers Programme, which is for BB members aged 16 to 18. They must meet the demanding requirements in leadership and service in the community spanning at least six years.

Besides the helpline protocol, Mr Chan's passion for animals and nature also led him to volunteer with the National Parks Board (NParks) Citizen Science Programme. After getting training in environmental theory and practical survey techniques, he catalogued a range of insects and bird species across various parks here.

The data was sent to NParks to help in decision-making for further conservation efforts.

"I feel humbled and honoured to receive the President's Award," said Mr Chan. "To me, the award is a reminder to always serve to the best of my ability in whatever roles I have been entrusted with, both present and in the future."

Another award recipient is BB Senior Cadet Lieutenant Tham En Siang Linus.

Because borders were closed due to the pandemic, the 18-year-old led the organisation of a virtual tour of Singapore for an orphanage in Vietnam for Heartware Network's Virtual-Learning for children programme.

Mr Tham's experience in using online tools to volunteer also extended to the Children's Wishing Well. In the charity's tutoring programme, he had to harness online applications to supplement his online Zoom lessons so as to keep his virtual classes engaging for disadvantaged children.

When restrictions eased, he also began volunteering face-to-face at the Salvation Army, where he helps to teach mathematics to around 10 to 15 primary school children.

"I think this year the award is particularly meaningful as it shows we have been able to overcome the challenges and continue to contribute back to the community even though there is a pandemic going on," he noted.