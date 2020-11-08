Driven to help seniors access medical care

Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung driving a wheelchair-enabled bus used by the Blossom Seeds charity, accompanied by an employee. Mr Ong, who was the guest of honour at Blossom's flag day fund-raising event yesterday, was giving a senior a lift from her home to the hospital for a medical appointment.

The vehicle is part of the charity's Medical Escort and Transport (MET) service aimed at helping low-income elderly people in need get to their medical appointments.

Blossom's annual event was held online for the first time owing to Covid-19 restrictions. It hopes to raise $600,000 to continue operating the MET service, which is run in partnership with the Health Ministry's Agency for Integrated Care for seniors and caregivers.