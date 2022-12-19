Donations to religious groups down during pandemic

SINGAPORE – Charities in the religious sector, such as churches and temples, and in the educational field, such as universities, had a tough 2020 when donations fell after Covid-19 first upended the world.

Donations to religious groups dropped by 13 per cent from $1.34 billion in the 2019 financial year to $1.17 billion a year later, while donations to educational charities decreased by 13 per cent from $483.7 million in the 2019 financial year to $418.5 million a year later.

Charities in other sectors, such as social and welfare, health and community, saw a rise in donations in the 2020 financial year despite the pandemic.

Still, religious charities took the lion’s share, or 37 per cent, of the $3.12 billion in donations to all charities in the 2020 financial year, according to the Commissioner of Charities (COC) 2021 annual report released at the end of November.

A spokesman for the COC said the total donations for the 2020 financial year are compiled based on charities’ annual submissions for their respective financial year, and this varies across charities. For example, some charities’ 2020 financial year ended in March 2020, while others ended in December 2020.

The Straits Times checked the annual reports and financial statements of more than 10 religious groups with significant donations and found that most of them saw a fall in donations in 2020.

For example, City Harvest Church collected about $30 million in donations in 2019, and this fell to about $26 million in 2020. Faith Community Baptist Church collected about $26 million in donations in 2019, but about $24 million a year later.

The donations collected by churches are in the form of tithes and offerings from their members. A tithe usually involves a worshipper giving 10 per cent of his income to the church, which uses the donations to help fulfil its religious missions.

The Loyang Tua Pek Kong Temple’s collection in 2019 was $7.6 million, but went down to $5.4 million in 2020. Devotees go to the temple to pray to Taoist, Buddhist and Hindu deities, according to the temple’s website.

Meanwhile, the Sri Sivan Temple, a Hindu temple, collected about $510,000 in donations in 2019 and this fell to about $340,000 in 2020.

Institute of Policy Studies Social Lab head Mathew Mathews said given the pandemic restrictions such as caps on the size of congregation in 2020, places of worship scaled back their services and celebrations of major religious festivals, when devotees would often make donations. And during the circuit breaker from April 7 to June 1, 2020, all places of worship were closed.

Dr Mathews said: “Such collections would have gone down substantially with lower footfall in religious spaces. Still, it’s clear that people continued to give generously to religious causes despite watching religious services online or participating in rituals in a scaled-down way.”

Besides charities in the religious sector, donations to educational charities, such as universities, also saw a sizeable fall.