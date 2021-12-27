Food donations help those struggling with food insecurity, financial woes

SINGAPORE - To keep her grocery expenses low, Ms Lynna has been salvaging unsold bread and vegetables from malls, and unserved cooked meals from hotels, up to three times a week.

The 51-year-old, who is in the midst of a divorce and has two teenage sons with special needs, is taking courses to return to the workforce.

The family recently moved to a two-room Housing Board rental flat, and Ms Lynna, who declined to reveal her full name, is receiving financial aid from a Social Service Office to cover most of her bills and rent.

"Sometimes, what I rescue is enough for one or two meals a day for my family. Half of my grocery bill has been reduced," said Ms Lynna, who is a food rescuer from ground-up group Divert for 2nd Life (D2L).

People in similar situations like Ms Lynna, including seniors living alone, migrant workers and residents of welfare homes, will stand to benefit from a Good Samaritan Food Donation law, which, if passed, could motivate more businesses and hotels to donate surplus food items instead of discarding them.

A key tenet of the proposed Bill is to protect businesses and other donors against liability - for example, food poisoning - as long as the donated food complies with strict safety and hygiene measures.

A study last year by the Singapore Management University Lien Centre for Social Innovation found that about 10 per cent of Singaporeans struggled to get sufficient, safe and nutritious food at least once in 12 months.

Among the 10 per cent, two out of five households found it a challenge to get such food at least once a month.

Another D2L rescuer, Ms Cassie, learnt about a family of seven who had been living on instant noodles. A friend told her that the family had been collecting numerous boxes of instant noodles from another rescue group.

Ms Cassie, who is in her 50s, found out that the family ran into financial problems when the Covid-19 pandemic hit. There are five children in the family, who are in their pre-teens and teens. Since early this month, Ms Cassie - who declined to reveal her surname - has been rescuing unsold food for them.

She recently gave them containers of potato gratin, salmon, buttered carrots and roast chicken - unserved portions from a hotel Christmas buffet - which delighted the family.

"The mother was very grateful and sent me many messages. Her children have not had such food in a long time. Must have been a real treat for them," she added.

Every week, two bakeries in Clementi donate their unsold bread - such as rainbow loaves and rolls topped with cheese and garlic - to Thong Kheng Seniors Activity Centre at Block 3 Jalan Bukit Merah.

On Dec 8, the centre distributed the bread to housebound seniors in the rental block, including retirees Thanaletchmi, 78, and Papa Jevan Singh, 86.

Madam Papa said: "I will toast the bread and eat it at night and tomorrow morning. The centre cares for me."