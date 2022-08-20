Domestic violence survivor wins Exemplary Mother Award

SINGAPORE - When she got married in her early 20s, Madam Pandithurai Parimala did not expect that her husband would ever lay a finger on her. But he did.

Over 17 years of marriage, she suffered at his hands, including when she was pregnant with three of her seven children.

As a result, these three children suffer from congenital development issues. All her kids are between 11 and 17 years old.

The last straw for Madam Parimala was when her husband slapped her and two of their children in 2018. At that time, he grabbed a samurai sword and threatened to attack them.

"That's when I stepped up. I called the police, they came and handcuffed him," said Madam Parimala, who now works as an operations support officer at a junior college.

On Saturday (Aug 20), Madam Parimala won this year's Exemplary Mother Award (EMA), which is given annually by Muslim non-profit organisation Jamiyah Singapore to a mother who has shown resilience in overcoming life's challenges.

She received her award in a ceremony at the Swissotel The Stamford from President Halimah Yacob, and walked away with a cash prize of $6,000 and a trophy.

"It's not about winning, but about sharing my experience. And it's not only me. There are more people who... haven't come out from the darkness," she said.

After the incident in 2018, she left her husband's home and bought a two-room flat to live with her children. Madam Parimala is currently filing for divorce.

At the ceremony, Madam Halimah also handed out an award to Madam Shereen Aziz-Williams, the winner of this year's Exemplary Young Mother Award. The award is for mothers below 40 years old and rewards their entrepreneurial spirit, hard work, determination and contributions to the community.

The 39-year-old Singaporean moved to Wales in the UK, after marrying her Welsh husband in 2005.

As a mother of two sons aged eight and 13, Madam Shereen, who works as a civil servant, is able to balance her career with active involvement in many voluntary organisations in the UK, where she holds many key positions.

For example, Madam Shereen is a school governor at two Welsh primary schools, overseeing their strategic functions.

She is also an activist who speaks against domestic violence against women in Wales.