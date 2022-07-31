Dementia patients choose what they wish to do and more at new facility offering new care model

SINGAPORE - Make breakfast with the staff - tick. Or wait, perhaps an exercise session is more to her liking.

For Madam Mavis Lange, 82, a patient with dementia at the Peacehaven Jade Circle in Upper Changi Road North, such choices are an everyday affair.

There is also a restraint- and diaper-free policy in place at the new facility, a joint development between The Salvation Army Peacehaven, Lien Foundation and Khoo Chwee Neo Foundation, where residents' hobbies and lifestyle preferences are given priority.

They have access to a wide range of amenities such as a high-tech equipment gym, arcade games, and technology-aided activities to boost their cognitive abilities.

This includes the use of Dexie, a dementia-specific humanoid robot which is pre-programmed with interactive games, exercises, sing-a-long songs and the capacity to hold one-to-one conversations with residents.

The Jade Circle - which comprises the Jade Circle Apartment and Faith Resident Living Area (RLA) - was officially opened on Saturday (July 30) despite starting operations in 2019, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Madam Lange, who stays in a one-bed unit in the Jade Circle Apartment section, said: "I like the peace and quiet here, as well as the freedom to do what I want."

Madam Ch'ng Guat Ee, 90, moved into the RLA section last September, and her daughter Lim Ai Hooi said she has already seen an improvement in her mother's mood and emotions.

The Jade Circle Apartment comprises 15 single and twin-bed units while there are six four-bed units and a single room in the RLA.

The facility also has an inter-generational lifestyle club and a dementia care training centre for healthcare professionals and caregivers.

Peacehaven executive director Low Mui Lang said the facility does not use restraints and diapers so as to help people living with dementia maintain their individuality.

According to the Ministry of Health's service requirements for centre-based care, restraints are discouraged but can be used under certain conditions, as a last resort.

Madam Low said of the facility's philosophy: "We want to follow them into their world and support them in everything they are still able to do, while helping them maintain their cognitive and physical abilities as much as possible."