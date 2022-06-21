Decommissioned buses continue serving community in education and rehabilitation

SINGAPORE - Three SBS Transit buses have reached the end of the road in ferrying commuters, but they are now chalking up further mileage in a different way.

Instead of being sent to the scrapyard or exported following the end of their statutory life at 17 years, they have been donated to two special needs schools - Association for Persons with Special Needs (APSN) Chaoyang School and St Andrew's Autism Centre - and Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), to help students with special needs and patients to learn to travel independently.