Deaf Covid-19 patients can now communicate with MOH through SMS and e-mail, instead of phone

SINGAPORE - Covid-19 patients who are deaf or hard of hearing can now communicate with the Health Ministry (MOH) through a short message service (SMS) or e-mail.

The MOH calls Covid-19 patients over the phone about their recovery plans, but the deaf community has given feedback that talking over the phone is not an accessible option for them.

With the new measures, deaf patients can also consult a tele-medicine provider through the video or text message function on WhatsApp and ask for a sign language interpreter if they need one.

The MOH Parliamentary Secretary Rahayu Mahzam gave this update through a Facebook post on Dec 31.

She said: "Covid-19 has been difficult for all of us and I especially empathise with the deaf community who have faced challenges exacerbated by the pandemic.

"I'm grateful to those who have given feedback and insights on specific challenges faced."

Ms Rahayu said the MOH partnered the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and the Singapore Association for the Deaf (SADeaf) to enhance the Covid-19 management system to make it easier for those who are deaf or hard of hearing to recover at home.

In her Facebook post, she said that individuals on the Home Recovery Programme or who are given a Health Risk Warning can now text or email the MOH to make their communication needs known.

A case manager will contact them via their preferred mode of communication within 24 hours.

They are also given the Singapore Civil Defence Force emergency contact number by SMS if they need emergency assistance.