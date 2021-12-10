Dance and talent contests, float-building among events to celebrate Chingay50

Dancers who can fuse inspirations from local dance cultures with any dance genre now have a chance to show off their talent in next year's Chingay programme.

Anyone aged 13 to 35 can submit a video of their dance at www.chingay.gov.sg/D2 up until Dec 15, with the virtual Dynamic: Diversity (D:2) competition offering a top cash prize of $1,200.

This competition is among the special events being held to mark the 50th anniversary of the parade which will take place on Feb 12.

Chingay is an annual street parade organised by the People's Association during the Chinese New Year period.

It will be live-streamed on the Chingay website and PAssion Club Facebook page, in line with prevailing safe management measures amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of the highlights is the return of the We've Got Talent segment, where participants can submit a one-minute video. The winner stands to receive $3,000 and training and performance opportunities. The public can also vote for the video they like best from Dec 15 to 30.

A new programme allows residents from 17 group representation constituencies to build mini floats to be featured in the Chingay50 showcase.

Another initiative titled Chingay As You Photo It calls on members of the public to share their photos of the annual event, from the first one in 1973 to last year's digital edition.

Among the submissions is one from Madam Ong Choon Mui. The 69-year-old sent in a 1973 photo of her and her friends performing in a "big head dolls" item during the parade.

"The streets were packed with people on both sides; it was so exciting. We improvised (our moves) as we went and gave out sweets to the kids," said the retired dancer.

From the middle of next month, the public can access these photos on the Chingay website.