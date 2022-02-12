Crowds return to vaccination centres as more in S'pore become eligible for booster jab

SINGAPORE - Crowds have returned to some vaccination centres in Singapore over the last few days as more people - including children - become eligible for their booster jabs.

Some have also responded to the Health Ministry's reminders to take the booster shot five months after the last dose of their primary vaccination, amid a rise in the number of local Covid-19 cases.

This comes as the ministry's new policy kicks in on Monday (Feb 14), requiring eligible individuals to get a booster to maintain their full vaccination status. Those aged 18 and above will have to take a booster shot within 270 days of completing their primary vaccination series.

When The Straits Times visited the vaccination centre at Raffles City Convention Centre at 4.15pm on Saturday, there were more than 20 people waiting in line.

Signs had been put up, informing visitors that there would be a two-hour expected waiting time for the Pfizer vaccine and a 30-minute wait for the Sinovac vaccine.

Ms Priscilla Fong, 44, was accompanying her teenage daughter to take her booster jab. The 13-year-old girl received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in July and her second one in August.

Ms Fong said she decided to take her daughter for the jab as a preventive measure, as Covid-19 cases have been spiking.

"I don't think the side effects are a serious problem because she has already taken the jab twice," she added.

When ST visited Bishan Community Club at 6pm, sales representative Nancy Goh was accompanying her 85-year-old mother to take her Pfizer booster jab.

The senior completed her primary vaccination series only in August, as she has a pre-existing heart condition.

Ms Goh, 62, said the Omicron wave was part of her decision for taking her mother down for the booster once she became eligible.

Noting that people around her have tested positive for the coronavirus, she added: "Relatives have got Covid-19 and so have a lot of my colleagues.

"Last time, you don't hear of people you know personally catching the virus but now you do."