Crowds back in churches, although caution reigns

ALL TOGETHER AGAIN

As Covid-19 restrictions are eased, religious communities are cautiously opening up and returning to communal traditions as they mark significant events in the year.

Ahead of Good Friday, Christians yesterday observed Maundy Thursday, with some attending in-person services for the first time in more than two years.

With the easing of Covid-19 rules on religious services, those attending mass are no longer limited to visiting a single church and the singing of hymns has resumed.

For Ms Elaine Koh, 67, the relaxed safe management measures, such as being able to gather in larger groups, encouraged her to step into a church for the first time since the pandemic.

The tutor, who was at the Church of Divine Mercy in Pasir Ris with her husband and her son's family of four, said: "In the past, we attended as one big family. Over the past two years, my husband and I attended online services while the rest split up and attended mass at different times."

The Archbishop's Communications Office of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore said churches have seen the number of returning parishioners increase by more than 40 per cent.

Churches are gearing up for a potential rise in turnout this Easter by stepping up measures such as having enough volunteers on site for smooth check-ins and enforcing the wearing of masks, it added.

Bookings are still required for weekend masses but not for those on weekdays. However, given that Maundy Thursday and Good Friday are key days for Christians, the archdiocese has made prior bookings mandatory. As an added precaution, the traditional washing of feet, usually done during the Maundy Thursday evening mass, is not being performed.

The Church of Divine Mercy's 4pm mass yesterday appeared to be about 70 per cent full.

While safe distancing is not mandated, most parishioners still kept a distance from one another.

Mr Leuz Maraguinot, 41, was back at church with his wife and his son for the first time since the pandemic started. "My 12-year-old son serves as an altar boy and is very excited to be back," said Mr Maraguinot, who works in aircraft maintenance.