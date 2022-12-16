Covid-19 Recovery Grant application period extended to end-2023

SINGAPORE - The application period for the Covid-19 Recovery Grant will be extended until Dec 31, 2023, so that people affected by the current economic climate can continue to get support.

But certain criteria, such as income eligibility, will be adjusted to help those with greater need, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said on Friday.

Introduced in January 2021, the grant provides temporary financial support to workers in lower- to middle-income households who experienced involuntary job loss, no-pay leave or income loss due to the economic impact of the pandemic.

The grant gives up to $700 per month for three months to those who were retrenched or had their contracts terminated, and $500 a month for three months to those who suffered significant loss of salary or trade income.

“While Singapore has transitioned to living with Covid-19, there are individuals whose financial and employment circumstances are still affected by the pandemic,” MSF said in a statement.

“Macroeconomic uncertainties, like recessionary fears in Europe and the United States, continue to weigh on the economy.”

Those facing job or income loss may face greater difficulties in coping financially, it noted.

As such, the application period for the grant has been extended by another year to continue supporting affected workers.

This is the second extension for the application period, which was due to expire on Dec 31, 2022.

MSF had said in September that there were no plans to extend the scheme past this December, though it would continue to monitor the economic situation.

However, some eligibility criteria will be revised from Jan 1 to ensure support is channelled to households with less income, and encourage recipients to improve their employment prospects.

For example, from January, only those with a household income of $6,000 per month or less – or whose per capita household income is equal to or less than $2,000 a month – before involuntary job loss, no pay leave or income loss will qualify.

Currently, those whose household income is equal to or less than $7,800 per month, or whose per capita household income is $2,600 a month or less, are eligible for the grant.