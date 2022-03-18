Courts to make it easier to take to task recalcitrant parent who denies child access to ex-spouse

SINGAPORE - The Family Justice Courts (FJC) is making it easier for parents to take their recalcitrant ex-spouse who deny them access to their child after the divorce or separation to task.

Presiding Judge Debbie Ong spoke about plans to address the "very challenging issue" of enforcing child custody and access orders during the presentation of FJC's Work Plan 2022 on Friday (March 18).

Access orders are court orders that give the parent who does not live with the child time to spend with his or her offspring after a divorce.

The FJC is introducing a new simplified filing and show-cause procedure in the Family Justice Rules for breaches of custody and access orders as an alternative to the current committal regime, which seeks to punish a person for not complying with a court order.

Lawyer June Lim explained that the new simplified procedure makes it much easier and faster for the complainant to take the errant parent to task.

Currently, the onus is on the complainant to show how the offending parent wilfully breached the court order.

But under the new procedure, the burden of proof falls on the offending parent, who has to explain to the court why he or she breached the order.

Lawyers say it is common to hear of divorced parents being denied access to their child for various reasons, including to get back at the ex-spouse, and it is an onerous court process to take the recalcitrant parent to task.

Judge Ong noted that the proposed change complements the recent amendments to the Women's Charter in January, which gives the FJC broader powers to order make-up access, impose fines, forfeit bonds and order imprisonment against a recalcitrant parent.

Lawyer Dorothy Tan said: "With simplified filing and increased range of enforcement mechanisms, it is hopeful that parents being denied their rights will find it easier to take steps against recalcitrant parents and increase compliance of the orders."

The FJC is also collaborating with the Community Justice Centre (CJC) to develop a co-parenting app to make it easier for divorced parents to communicate regarding parenting matters, Judge Ong said.

Among other functions, the app could also allow people to pay maintenance and schedule time to spend with the child.

Mr Leonard Lee, the CJC's executive director, told The Straits Times the app enables both parents to place on record and monitor if the other party paid maintenance or complied with access orders.

Mr Lee said: "Some parents play punk and block access, and it is very tedious for the other parent to prove that access was denied. It's a he-says-she-says situation.

"But with the app, they can upload the child's schedule on it and put on record if access did or did not take place. This log of record serves as evidence that can be tendered in court if there is a dispute."