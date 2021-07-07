Covid-19 hit marriages in S'pore last year: Newlyweds grateful to start new chapter together

SINGAPORE - When Mr Ivan Lau, 34, and Ms Kerin Goh, 35, became engaged in September 2019, they did not expect their wedding plans for July the following year would be derailed by a pandemic.

Ms Goh, a church youth worker, said: "We thought: Let's just get married. But then Covid-19 happened. We totally didn't see it coming."

They decided to go ahead with the wedding anyway.

While most wedding plans revolve around menus, programmes and floral displays, theirs included drawing up different guests lists for 10, 20, 50 and 100 people, as they could not be sure about the number of people they could eventually invite.

Having to cull the guest list, which had close to 500 people initially, was especially difficult for Ms Goh.

"I'm a people-person who loves having family and friends around to celebrate. So it was quite a struggle for me," she said.

When phase two of reopening began on June 19, 2020, and marriage solemnisations were allowed to take place with 20 people, they decided it was time to seal the deal. Within two weeks, they had vendors confirmed, suit and gowns made, and wedding rehearsals done and dusted.

Despite all the challenges, the couple felt grateful and blessed when they tied the knot on July 11, 2020, with 20 people at the church ceremony and more than 225 watching the live stream over Zoom.

Ms Goh said: "Although the wedding wasn't what I envisioned it to be, this did not devalue its meaning and significance. The reasons why we were getting married remained the same, and they did not change because of the virus."

The couple, university graduates who met at church, began dating in June 2018.

Ms Goh said she was attracted to Mr Lau's generosity. "He invests time in people's lives, by talking to them and being there for them."

Mr Lau, a marketing manager, said he was drawn to Ms Goh's kindness and sociability.

The couple, who is expecting a child, said married life has been good so far.

Mr Lau said: "It's definitely a process of growth, learning to be responsible for someone else."

Ms Goh said: "It's really about just doing life together. Being married means getting more opportunities to talk things out, and coming home to each other every day."