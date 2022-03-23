Couple on first date leave restaurant without paying, expecting other party to settle $270 bill

SINGAPORE - A couple on their first date at a Korean barbecue restaurant ordered $269.55 worth of food, including a pricey wagyu beef platter, but both left without paying the bill - and later insisted that the other should pay.

More than a week later, the restaurant, Pa Bul Lo Korean BBQ in Serangoon Gardens, has been unable to get the man to pay his half of the bill. The woman settled her share a few days after the date.

The owner has filed a police report and sought help from a lawyer.

The man, who wanted to be known only as Mr Jung, insisted that his date had offered the meal as a treat after she stood him up a couple of times.

"We were only (at the restaurant) for an hour, from around 7.30pm to 8.30pm," Mr Jung, a manager in his 50s, told The Straits Times on Wednesday (March 23).

"I told her, thanks for dinner, and I went outside to wait for less than five minutes while she went to the washroom.

"She came out, and I thought she (had) paid. I said goodbye and we went in different directions."

The couple had the dinner on March 15.

"She ordered an expensive beef set, and I thought she was apologetic for postponing the meet-up and was giving me a treat," added Mr Jung.

The woman paid her half of the bill on March 19 after the restaurant's owner, Madam Karen Ho, 50, told her she had filed a police report and tried to pursue the matter at the Small Claims Tribunals.

The woman told Madam Ho that Mr Jung had offered to foot the bill because he felt bad for leaving the restaurant a few times to answer calls during the date.

Madam Ho told ST on Wednesday: "I believe the woman. I don't trust the guy. She was apologetic. He wasn't... The last time he talked to us, his tone made us very angry."

After 9pm on March 15, an employee told Madam Ho that the two diners had left without paying. Madam Ho tracked them down using closed-circuit television footage and contacted the woman.

The woman said the man will return to make payment.

"I waited till 9.45pm, 9.50, he didn't come," recounted Madam Ho.