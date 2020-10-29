Coronavirus: Relaxing curbs Arts venues among places that can host live performances from Nov 1

Live performances can be held at performing arts venues and the premises of orchestras, choirs, dance groups, and other arts and culture organisations come Sunday.

Art galleries and some museums, as well as community centres and hotel ballrooms and function rooms are among venues permitted to resume live performances, according to the update by the National Arts Council (NAC) on its website yesterday.

This comes after the successful pilot of live performances trialled since Sept 11.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong urged people to "go out (safely of course!) and support our artistes wholeheartedly".

He said live performances are the "lifeblood of our arts and cultural sector" and they are also the most sustainable way to preserve a craft and maintain livelihoods.

Mr Tong said: "Over the last few weeks, I met so many artists who yearn for the stage again. It is of course about livelihoods, but to many, it is not just about that. They just want to dance, sing, act. Perform. For an audience."

He added that even as live performances resume, the safety of performers and audiences remains the top priority.

Organisers can host up to two zones of 50 audience members each per performance, with safe management measures in place.

There should be a safe distance of 3m between the audience and performers, and all performers should maintain a distance of at least 1m from one another. At any given time, a maximum of 30 performers and crew are allowed on stage and backstage, and only up to 10 of them can be unmasked.

From Nov 24, those watching live performances must check in to SafeEntry with the TraceTogether app or token.

"The widespread use of TraceTogether in these venues will allow quicker contact tracing and ring-fencing of any infections," said NAC.

In the light of the increased allowance for audiences, the Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT) and Wild Rice have both added to their respective runs for Tuesdays With Morrie and An Actress Prepares. The two shows sold out quickly when tickets were first released.

SRT has added more shows for Tuesdays With Morrie until Dec 6 and opened up circle seats for shows from Nov 5. Wild Rice has added 40 tickets per show - a total of 920 new tickets - for An Actress Prepares, which is on from Nov 4 to 22.

Venues managed by the People's Association can also have live performances from next month, as can museums managed by the National Heritage Board as well as those which are Museum Roundtable members.

Resorts World Sentosa, Marina Bay Sands and tourist attractions which have been given the green light by the Singapore Tourism Board to resume operations can also have indoor live performances.

Live performances will also be allowed at Mice (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) events held at Changi Exhibition Centre, Singapore Expo and Suntec convention centre.

However, live performances are still not allowed to resume in food and beverage establishments and at wedding receptions regardless of the venue, said NAC. This is due to the higher likelihood of patrons mingling and talking while unmasked.

Venue owners can log on to the Government's Go Business platform from Sunday using CorpPass to confirm whether they can host an indoor live performance.

More details can be found here.

• Additional reporting by Ong Sor Fern