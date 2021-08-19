Community experiences inspired Singapore Police Force scholarship holder to serve

SINGAPORE - When he was a young boy, Mr Daven Lim, 21, would follow his grandmother around the rental flats in Jalan Kukoh as she checked in on children who were having lessons.

His grandmother was an active residents' committee volunteer, and would even distribute dumplings and cakes that she made to motivate the children and recognise their efforts.

This experience of serving the community stuck with Mr Lim, one of two recipients of the Singapore Police Force Scholarship this year.

He said the exposure to different segments of society inspired him to take part in efforts to better the lives of others, especially through nurturing children without a strong family support network.

"I volunteered at Children and Teens Community Hub Plus, as they focus primarily on children, and being someone who has spent my childhood in the shoes of these children, I could better relate to them with my past experiences," he added.

This is something he hopes to do more of when he returns from his studies at the University of California, Berkeley, where he will study computer science.

When Mr Lim goes into service in the Singapore Police Force (SPF), he will be contributing to the defence of Singapore as a leader against the rapidly evolving technological landscape of crime.

Mr Mohammed Iman Mirza Mohammed Jasni, 21, the recipient of the Home Team Local Study Award, similarly looks forward to defending Singapore in the SPF against such developing threats.

"(Home Affairs and Law) Minister K. Shanmugam said that "it is no longer a question of whether an attack will take place, but really when an attack is going to take place in Singapore. We have to be prepared for that," he said.

"With the ever-changing trend of terrorism, I intend to equip myself with the relevant knowledge to stay ahead of the curve."

Mr Mirza will be studying public health and security at the Singapore University of Social Sciences, where he will focus on emerging threats to public safety and security and how to manage them.

Besides Mr Lim and Mr Mirza, 24 others received scholarships from the Ministry of Home Affairs at a virtual ceremony on Thursday (Aug 19).





Mohammed Iman Mirza Bin Mohammed Jasni is the awardee of the Home Team Local Study Award. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE



Scholarships were awarded to recipients of service across the other Home Team departments and statutory boards, such as the Singapore Civil Defence Force, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, the Home Team Science and Technology Agency and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

These scholarships are awarded to candidates who have shown both strong leadership capabilities and deep interest in policing work.

Ms Debbie Ong, 20, a year two student at the Nanyang Technological University and awardee of the Mid-Term Singapore Government Scholarship, will be supported in her studies in biomolecular sciences. She will embark on a career in the CNB after graduation.

"I feel that the intellectual rigour for this course will hone my analytical thinking and problem-solving skills. I believe that these skills will be crucial for the roles I will take on as a narcotics officer," she said.



Debbie Ong is the awardee of the Mid-Term Singapore Government Scholarship for the Home Team Uniformed Services. PHOTO: THE MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS



In her opening speech at the ceremony, Mrs Josephine Teo, Second Minister for Home Affairs, reaffirmed the need to select well for competent leadership.

"The Home Team needs strong, capable and inspiring leaders - of impeccable character and integrity who lead by example, and inspire their colleagues to rise to the challenges," she said.