Cold Storage pays tribute to 12 front-line workers with Christmas feast

SINGAPORE - The husband of Ms Charmaine Tay, a senior medical social worker at Changi General Hospital, nominated her for a Christmas feast, awed by the scope of her duties during the pandemic.

Supermarket chain Cold Storage has included the 36-year-old among 12 front-liners - such as healthcare workers, bus captains and teachers - to receive the treat, in recognition of their work.

It invited the public to share stories of front-line workers on its website from Nov 22 to Dec 14, with the feast delivered to the 12 from Dec 20 to Dec 25. It got about 50 nominations.

The chosen 12 each received rosemary roasted chicken, honey turkey ham, smoked garlic chicken sausages and ribeye roast beef.

Ms Tay's husband, Mr Jerry Oon, a security consultant, said: "Honestly, I don't know how she juggles the pressures of her job, while remaining the nurturing backbone of our family."

Her work includes handling case referrals for financial aid, care planning and counselling.

It was through her that he learnt of social issues that were worsened by the pandemic, such as an increase in patients who face domestic violence.

"From needing to take shifts in manning the National Care Hotline and having the emotionally taxing task of providing psychosocial support to bereaved families whose loved ones had suddenly died, I am in awe of the magnitude of the work involved," added Mr Oon.

Mr Lee Yik Hun, marketing director of South-east Asia food at DFI Retail Group, which runs Cold Storage, said the initiative aims to honour people who have been the "backbone of our society" during the pandemic.

"Ms Tay served a vital role in providing psychosocial support to bereaved families, finding homes and financial support for displaced people and the needy and so much more during the pandemic," he added.

Another front-liner who received the Christmas meal is Dr Alexandra Lau, a medical officer at Tan Tock Seng Hospital's emergency department.

She was nominated by a patient, Mr Darren Wong, who said he is grateful for her care when he was admitted for gastrointestinal problems in August.

"Dr Lau and her team were very attentive and comforting during my time there. This incident made me appreciate our healthcare workers' hard work and dedication during this tough Covid-19 period," he added.

"They are all working tirelessly under the discomfort of their PPE (personal protective equipment). The department was so busy with patients yet they remained steadfast and ready for the patients' next request."