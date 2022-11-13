Clifford Centre to close by end-2022, long-time tenants say leaving is ‘bittersweet’

SINGAPORE – For 22 years, Mr Mah Hock Tiong has been serving coffee and rainbow bread at Clifford Centre to many loyal customers in the Central Business District.

Come Dec 15, the 62-year-old, who runs Bread of Tradition, will remove his apron and retire as the 29-storey retail and office building, built in 1977, is set for a makeover in 2023.

“We are sad that we are leaving but after slogging for 22 years, I think it is time to take a break for our health – so it’s bittersweet,” said Mr Mah, who runs the stall with his 55-year-old wife.

He said he tried to find another place of a similar size and with a similar rent in the CBD, but was unsuccessful.

Singapore Land Group (SingLand), which owns Clifford Centre, announced plans in May to redevelop the 999-year leasehold site in Raffles Place into about 492,000 sq ft of gross floor area (GFA) of offices and 52,000 sq ft of retail space – about 36 per cent more than its existing GFA.

Under the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s Master Plan 2019, the refurbished building, which has dual frontage along Raffles Place and Collyer Quay, could reach as high as 50 storeys at a gross plot ratio of 15.

SingLand’s head of commercial Goh Poh Leng said tenants have to move out by end-2022, and the real estate firm has been working with them to find suitable spaces in its other properties.

“We have forged long-term relationships with many of our tenants and would like to thank them for their unwavering support over the years. We hope to have the opportunity to work with them again,” she added.

Mr Mah said some of his customers have asked him to move his business to a site in the vicinity, so they can continue frequenting his stall.

“Our customers’ satisfaction kept me going, even though it means waking up at 2.45am to get to the stall at 4am to prepare for the day,” he said. “But this has taken a toll on our health, and we often have whole-body aches.”