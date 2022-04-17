Christians celebrate Easter Sunday in person after two years of Covid-19 restrictions

SINGAPORE - For the past two years, Mrs Jasmine Wing and her husband celebrated Easter Sunday through a computer screen via their church's online services.

But on Sunday (April 17), the couple marked Easter with 950 fellow congregants at the Church of Saint Alphonsus.

Speaking to The Straits Times at the church in Thomson Road, the project executive said: "It is a joy to be back to celebrate Easter with everyone. Words cannot quite express how excited we feel."

Mrs Wing, 58, and her husband, 62, have been attending the church for more than four years.

She added: "It feels safe to be worshipping at in-person services despite the pandemic. The crowds at the church are managed well, so we know we are in good hands."

When The Straits Times visited the church during its 10am mass, around 750 congregants were inside, with another 200 seated outdoors watching a live stream of the mass.

A queue of more than 50 people was seen outside the church at about 9.30am, ahead of the 10am mass.

A spokesman for the church said more volunteers were deployed this weekend to help facilitate SafeEntry check-ins and to ensure mask wearing in its compounds.

With the easing of Covid-19 rules on religious services here, those attending mass are no longer limited to visiting a single church. The singing of hymns has also resumed. Events with 1,000 people or fewer can also proceed without being subject to any capacity limit.

At Wesley Methodist Church in Fort Canning Road, Mrs Tan Geok Cheng, 56, said she felt comforted to finally be able to mark Easter Sunday in church.

Mrs Tan, a housewife, has been attending church services with her husband for 37 years. The couple celebrated Easter through services conducted online last year and in 2020.

She said: "It feels wonderful to finally celebrate Easter in this manner. It's so timely that restrictions were eased just before Easter, which is such a significant event for Christians."