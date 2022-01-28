Chingay to mark 50th anniversary with virtual show at Jewel Changi Airport on Feb 12

SINGAPORE - Chingay, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, will take off from Jewel Changi Airport next month.

On Friday (Jan 28), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that the live stream of the 1½-hour event will take place at 8pm on Feb 12.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic also led to Chingay going digital last year.

In a Facebook post, PM Lee said: "This year's extravaganza will be a shared experience that everyone can enjoy. The special effects and interactive floor projections will make for an unforgettable show."